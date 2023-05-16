News you can trust since 1849
43 stunning photos of Newcastle United fans this season - from Leeds, Everton and Arsenal games: gallery

Newcastle United have played 43 matches in all competitions this season.

By Joe Buck
Published 16th May 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 16th May 2023, 12:08 BST

Newcastle United have put themselves in a great position to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in two decades – but face three crucial games to end their season.

Fortunately for Eddie Howe’s side, two of those games will come at St James’ Park with the team set to be roared on by a fanatical fan base, determined to help their team over the line this season.

Qualification for the Champions League would be a wonderful end to what has been a brilliant season for Eddie Howe’s side – one that has been captured with some fantastic fan photos.

Here, in our latest fan gallery, we take a look at the very best picture of fans from every game the Magpies have played so far this season.

Can you spot anyone you know? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know there.

Newcastle United 2-0 Nottingham Forest

1. Nottingham Forest (h)

Newcastle United 2-0 Nottingham Forest Photo: NIGEL RODDIS

Brighton and Hove Albion 0-0 Newcastle United

2. Brighton and Hove Albion (a)

Brighton and Hove Albion 0-0 Newcastle United Photo: GLYN KIRK

Newcastle United 3-3 Manchester City

3. Manchester City (h)

Newcastle United 3-3 Manchester City Photo: Clive Brunskill

Tranmere Rovers 1-2 Newcastle United

4. Tranmere Rovers (a) - Carabao Cup

Tranmere Rovers 1-2 Newcastle United Photo: PAUL ELLIS

