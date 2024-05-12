Newcastle United do not yet know if they will be playing European football next season with the race for continental qualification set to head to the final day of the season - or even beyond that if required. The Magpies have put themselves in a good position to qualify for Europe and will be hopeful of having a good summer window if that is achieved.

However, in order to act in the summer, they will likely have to sell a couple of players, or at the very least offload some players from their wage bill who aren’t contributing to Eddie Howe’s starting team on a weekly basis. This could mean that there is a whole host of players whose time on Tyneside will come to an end in the next few weeks.

But just who are these players? Some will become free agents, some will be loaned out and some may even be sold for big money to help fund incoming transfers.

Here, we take a look at the five players that, as it stands, are set to leave Newcastle United at the end of the season and eight others that could join them in leaving the club when the summer transfer window opens:

1 . Loris Karius (set to leave) Karius is contracted to Newcastle United until the end of the current season. Photo Sales

2 . Matt Ritchie (set to leave) Ritchie’s current Newcastle United contract comes to an end this season. Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN Photo Sales

3 . Paul Dummett (set to leave) Dummett is contracted to Newcastle United until the end of the current season and has not yet signed a new deal. Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales

4 . Jeff Hendrick (set to leave) Hendrick is contracted to Newcastle United until the end of the current season and expected to leave the club as a free agent. Photo Sales