The latest Newcastle United transfer news, writes Dom Aberdeen.

The latest Newcastle United transfer news, writes Dom Aberdeen.

Newcastle United look poised to accept Atlanta United’s offer for Miguel Almiron, leaving Jacob Murphy as the lone option for attack on the right.

It looks unlikely that the Magpies will sign a replacement in this January window as they look to sort out their PSR situation, but there are players who should be on Eddie Howe’s radar to replace Almiron in the summer.

Takefusa Kubo

Newcastle were reportedly offered the chance to sign Takefusa Kubo from Real Sociedad this January, turning it down. However, it doesn’t rule out a move in the summer after some squad replenishment.

The Japanese international would have existing chemistry in attack, sharing the pitch with Alexander Isak at Sociedad.

The winger has four goals in 27 games so far this season, as well as Europa League experience, so would be a good addition in the summer – should the books be more balanced for the £50million release clause Sociedad are asking for.

Bryan Mbuemo

Brentford striker Bryan Mbuemo was linked with a move to St James’ Park last summer, going on to bag 13 goals and three assists so far in the Premier League.

Bees boss Thomas Frank responded in a press conference last Thursday by saying: “I’m not focused on keeping my key players, I’m just expecting them to stay,” refusing to slap a fee on the Frenchman. As per Ben Jacobs, talking to the United Stand: “Newcastle are the only club that have made any concrete approach – No bid but they’re looking at Mbuemo over the summer.”

Johan Bakayoko

Howe spoke on suggestions of PSV Eindhoven’s Johan Bakayoko making a January move to the club, saying: “Discussions on January have been very loose.”

The 21-year-old has represented Belgium 18 times so far in his career, as well as scoring 28 goals in over a century of games for the Dutch champions who are holding out for £45million. Last season, Bakayoko managed 23 direct goal involvements, numbers that would boost the right attack massively.

Baris Alper Yilmaz

Galatasaray winger Baris Alper Yilmaz could be a viable option for the Magpies.

Valued at £20million, the 24-year-old is the club’s second top goal scorer in the Super Lig this season, with ten goals in 19 matches – one behind Victor Oshimen. At over six feet, the Turk brings more height to Newcastle alongside Isak, winning 81% of his aerial duels this season, but his footwork is just as good, winning 91% of ground duels.

Luiz Henrique

Brazilian Luiz Henrique has attracted attention from Premier League clubs this season through his ten goal contributions in the Brazil Serie A.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the Magpies are looking to enter the race with Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace for the versatile winger. It is not the first time Henrique has been linked to Saint James’ Park, as rumours speculated in 2023 when he was a Real Betis player. Botafogo have priced the 24-year-old at £25.3million, with his stats equalling those of Murphy this season.