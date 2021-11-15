Howe’s first task as Newcastle United manager will be to navigate a tricky home tie against Brentford on Saturday.

After this, Newcastle travel to north London to face Arsenal before home games against Norwich City and Burnley.

The fixture list has not been too kind to Newcastle in December with games against Leicester City, Liverpool and Manchester City before Christmas, with Manchester United and Everton to come directly after that.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Because of this schedule, many Newcastle United fans believe the next four games are crucial in firstly securing their first win of the season and then to help them in their quest to stave off relegation fears.

Following a call on Twitter, here we summarise the general feeling of Newcastle fans ahead of this crucial period:

@BerwickDaz: Should be looking at 9 or even 10 with a sneaky draw at Arsenal but being realistic 7 minimum needed

@GeordieAhmed: I think we'll take 6. I'd say we need to aim for a minimum of 7, ideally if we are to draw it's in one of those 3 home games. 9 would be immense

Newcastle United have crucial games coming up ahead of a tricky December period (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

@PaJaBuzz: 6 is the minimum if our target is 40 points. 3 home games against bottom half clubs... really we should be looking at 9. COME ON EDDIE

@MrCraigLister: I think we will get 9 points out of 12 points. Brentford, Norwich, and Burnley are all winnable games on paper. I doubt we will get anything from the Arsenal game. But you never know. No easy games in the Premier League.

@ToonArmy21: 5 points I reckon. 1 against Brentford, nothing against Arsenal unfortunately, 3 against Norwich and 1 against Burnley. #NUFC

@cam_nufc: Can't be any less than 9

@RobBarrell: Realistically 6. 3 vs Norwich and Burnley each. Can't see us getting anything from other 2. Although Home crowd and newspaper bounce may get us a point vs Brentford.

@mick3824: We NEED 9 from them home games, but I reckon we’ll get 5 or 6

@JohnKeith53: Should aim for 7 minimum, Norwich are leaking goals and Brentford seem to have lost their way.

@duffyyyyyy: Anything less then 8 and its going be worrying

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.