7 times Newcastle United players were ‘frozen out’ of the first-team squad - photo gallery

Ryan Fraser is training with Newcastle United’s Under-21 squad.

Speaking on Friday, Howe said: “Ryan’s training with the Under-21s. I made the decision to concentrate on players that are committed to Newcastle. For the benefit of the group, I’ve made that call.”

The Scotland international hasn’t made an appearance for United since a cameo against Everton in October and his future at the club looks like coming to an end this summer, three years after he joined the club on a free transfer from Bournemouth.

But Fraser has not been the only Newcastle United player to be ‘frozen out’ of first-team matters.

Whether that’s in the form of training with the Under-21’s or simply being left out of their Premier League squad, here, we take a look at some of the other Magpies players that this has happened to over recent years.

1 . St James' Park Here, we take we take a look at which Newcastle United players have been 'frozen out' of first-team matters in recent seasons. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

2 . Achraf Lazaar After being sent out on-loan to Italian side Benevento, Lazaar was frozen out by Rafa Benitez upon his return in 2018 and made just a handful of appearances for the Under-21 squad before joining Sheffield Wednesday in January 2019. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

3 . Jack Colback Colback was told to train with the Under-21 squad by Rafa Benitez back in 2017 and was cut from the squad’s team photo ahead of the season. Revealing why he made that decision, Benitez said: “It’s simple. We had decided the squad before. He is not training with the team and we didn’t change our position on that.” Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

4 . Tim Krul The Dutchman joined Ajax on-loan following Newcastle’s relegation to the Championship in 2016. After his loan spell at Ajax, Krul joined AZ Alkmaar on loan and then Brighton, before moving to the Amex Stadium on a permanent basis in 2017. Photo: Steve Welsh Photo Sales