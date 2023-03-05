7 times Newcastle United players were ‘frozen out’ of the first-team squad - photo gallery
Ryan Fraser is training with Newcastle United’s Under-21 squad.
Speaking on Friday, Howe said: “Ryan’s training with the Under-21s. I made the decision to concentrate on players that are committed to Newcastle. For the benefit of the group, I’ve made that call.”
The Scotland international hasn’t made an appearance for United since a cameo against Everton in October and his future at the club looks like coming to an end this summer, three years after he joined the club on a free transfer from Bournemouth.
But Fraser has not been the only Newcastle United player to be ‘frozen out’ of first-team matters.
Whether that’s in the form of training with the Under-21’s or simply being left out of their Premier League squad, here, we take a look at some of the other Magpies players that this has happened to over recent years.
What are your memories of the players on this list? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know there.