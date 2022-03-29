Despite having very little success in modern times, Newcastle United can still boast one of the biggest and most passionate fan bases in English football.

52,000 fans pack-out St James’s Park every other week and talks of an extension to the ground continue to be discussed.

With this in mind, it is hardly surprising to see that there are plenty of celebrities that follow Newcastle United as well.

Reasons for supporting any football club can come in a multitude of forms, however, as this list shows, there are one or two things that make Newcastle United unique to not just people from the local area, but to people all around the country. Here, we take a look at nine celebrities that support Newcastle United:

Do any of these names shock you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know there:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. Gabby Logan Despite Logan’s father being former Leeds United and Coventry City midfielder Terry Yorath, the TV presenter became a Newcastle United fan after moving to Durham for University. Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

2. James Bay Bay may have been born in Hertfordshire, but it was his love of Alan Shearer that made the musician fall in love with Newcastle United. This relationship extends both ways however as Shearer has also admitted to being a huge fan of Bay’s music. Photo: Jeff Spicer Photo Sales

3. Mark Wood There’s not a lot to shout about in English cricket at the moment, but Ashington’s Mark Wood is one of the few shining lights. He’s even been caught by cameras shouting a variety of 90’s Magpies cult-heroes, including ‘Asprilla!’ and ‘Ketsbaia!’ when trying to run out opposition batsmen with his feet. Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales

4. Chris Eubank Eubank’s support for Newcastle may just be mythologized, however, he has claimed to be a Newcastle supporter and has attended functions at St James’s Park. Recently, a clip went viral of Eubank’s son being asked to sign a microwave whilst in Newcastle. Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack Photo Sales