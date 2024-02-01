Newcastle United head into deadline day yet to make a senior signing and having repelled serious interest in some of their key players in the final few weeks and days of the transfer window. Although they entered the window with the view of strengthening their squad amid a plethora of injury issues at the club, they will likely end the month with no new faces moving to Tyneside.

However, there is still plenty of speculation surrounding the future of some of the squad and whilst there will be no rush to sell anyone between now and the deadline, there are still some deals still in play. Here, we take a look at some of the potential deals that could happen between now and the close of the January transfer window at 11pm tonight: