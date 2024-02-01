Newcastle United head into deadline day yet to make a senior signing and having repelled serious interest in some of their key players in the final few weeks and days of the transfer window. Although they entered the window with the view of strengthening their squad amid a plethora of injury issues at the club, they will likely end the month with no new faces moving to Tyneside.
However, there is still plenty of speculation surrounding the future of some of the squad and whilst there will be no rush to sell anyone between now and the deadline, there are still some deals still in play. Here, we take a look at some of the potential deals that could happen between now and the close of the January transfer window at 11pm tonight:
1. Isaac Hayden
Hayden has been tipped to leave the club on loan this month after returning from a spell with Standard Liege. There is interest from the Championship in him and another loan move could happen before 11pm.
2. Jamaal Lascelles (sale)
Besiktas have been linked with a move for Lascelles throughout the transfer window. Although there is nothing to suggest Newcastle would want to move their club captain on, whilst interest in him remains, there is always a possibility that he could move.
3. Jamaal Lascelles (contract)
If Lascelles is kept at the club past the deadline, then they will need to sort out a new deal for the defender, else they risk losing him on a free transfer in summer.
4. Ryan Fraser
Fraser has performed well whilst on loan at Southampton and has helped the Saints move up the Championship table and into the hunt for an automatic promotion place. Both Fraser and Russell Martin have expressed interest in making his move into a permanent one.