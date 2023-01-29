The January transfer window closes at 11pm on Tuesday - but there is still plenty of time for Newcastle United to complete a variety of deals, both in and out of the club.

There has been little movement into the club so far this transfer window, but that doesn’t mean that Newcastle are closed for business before deadline day.

Chris Wood’s transfer to Nottingham Forest has left the Magpies needing attacking reinforcements whilst recruitments in all areas of the pitch are still sought.

However, caution has been urged that any incoming transfer will have to be offloaded by a sale of one of their current squad players.

Here, we take a look at all the deals Newcastle United could complete before the January transfer window closes at 11pm on Tuesday, January 31.

How many of these deals do you think will be completed before the transfer window closes?

Newcastle United The 9 potential transfer deals that Newcastle United could still complete before the January transfer deadline

OUT - Ryan Fraser Howe has recently revealed he would like to see Fraser remain at the club, however, with game time severely limited this season and Newcastle actively looking to bring in attacking players this month, there is a real chance Fraser could leave the club before deadline day. Bournemouth and Southampton have been credited with an interest in signing Fraser.

IN - Matheus Franca The Flamengo youngster has been linked with a move to Newcastle United this month, but the Brazilian club have been holding firm in their attempts to keep hold of their player. A £20million fee has reportedly been rejected by Flamengo.

OUT - Jamal Lewis Lewis hasn't been able to force himself into Howe's plans and is now seemingly third-choice left-back behind Dan Burn and Matt Targett. Although there are hopes he can live up to his potential at Newcastle, a loan move away from the club this month could be sanctioned.