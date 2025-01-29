Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One key figure has confirmed that Newcastle United’s £10m transfer move is now imminent.

Miguel Almiron’s agent, Daniel Campos, has confirmed that the winger is on his way out of Newcastle United to rejoin Atlanta United. The Paraguayan has spent six years on Tyneside after moving to the club for £21m from Atlanta back in 2019.

Ahead of his move to the Magpies, Almiron became a key figure at the Mercedes Benz Arena and formed a great partnership alongside Josef Martinez, scoring 21 times during his two full seasons in the USA. Almiron is now set to rejoin his former club ahead of their 2025 campaign which gets underway at the end of February.

Speaking about Almiron’s departure from St James’ Park, Campos, who has been vocal about his client throughout his time on Tyneside, has revealed that the 30-year-old will return to Atlanta as an ‘idol’ and a leader of his new team: “It’s a big step because he had some very good moments there,” Campos said.

“It’s a very organised club, people idolise him and he got a long-term contract, which is what he was looking for. He’s going to be the one in charge of this team. They are putting together a competitive team.”

With a deal for Almiron expected to be complete before the Magpies take to the field to face Fulham on Saturday afternoon, it seems like his last appearance in a black-and-white shirt came on the south coast at St Mary’s. Amiron was introduced as a late substitute by Eddie Howe before being pushed to the front of the celebrations by his manager as the 3,000 strong following Toon Army sang his name.

“It wasn’t planned.” Eddie Howe said when asked about the gesture. “It was just the crowd were very much embracing him and giving him a lot of love.

“Miggy's not that kind of character that's got a huge ego that absorbs all the attention, but I just felt it was imperative that we got him to the front and everyone acknowledged he's been unbelievable for us. His attitude, his commitment, the way he's played.

“I'm not saying it's a goodbye, we don't know what's going to happen, but I just thought it was a great moment for him.”

Those emotional few moments at St Mary’s were followed, according to Sky Sports, by similar scenes at the training ground on Tuesday as Almiron said his goodbyes to his teammates. Taking to X, Pete Graves posted: ‘Told there were emotional scenes as Miggy said goodbyes to players and staff at #nufc. A popular figure around the club. The right winger now close to sealing his return to former #MLS club Atlanta United.’

The £10m fee that Newcastle United are set to bank from Almiron’s sale is set to boost their coffers, but a replacement for the winger is unlikely to be signed this month. The club, worried about stretching PSR to its limits, are likely to be quiet before the deadline on Monday 3 February and instead invest in Howe’s squad when the summer transfer window opens.