'A class performer' - Newcastle United under-23s player ratings from Middlesbrough derby win

Under the lights at St James’s Park, Kevin Richardson’s youngsters moved up to sixth in the Premier League 2 Group 2 table.

Former Chelsea defender Charlie Wigett opened the scoring in the first-half before Elliot Anderson and Dylan Stephenson saw United race into a 3-0 lead.

Isaac Fletcher pulled one back for Boro but an unfortunate own goal by Cain Sykes rounded off the scoring on Tyneside.

Our reporter Jordan Cronin was at the game and he’s dished out his player ratings – including some very high marks.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. Dan Langley - 7 Almost gifted Boro a second goal after a mis-clearance but instantly made up for it with an outstanding double save. Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales

2. Joe Oliver - 7 A strong and steady showing at right-back in just his second Premier League 2 start of the campaign. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3. Charlie Wiggett - 8 The former Chelsea man was a constant communicator at the back after scoring his second goal of the season. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. Remi Savage - 7 Savage, a summer signing from Liverpool, threw his body on the line as Boro piled on the late pressure. Produced a standout block from Isaac Fletcher’s close-range effort. Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales