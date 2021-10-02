'A class performer' - Newcastle United under-23s player ratings from Middlesbrough derby win

Under the lights at St James’s Park, Kevin Richardson’s youngsters moved up to sixth in the Premier League 2 Group 2 table.
Former Chelsea defender Charlie Wigett opened the scoring in the first-half before Elliot Anderson and Dylan Stephenson saw United race into a 3-0 lead.
Isaac Fletcher pulled one back for Boro but an unfortunate own goal by Cain Sykes rounded off the scoring on Tyneside.
Our reporter Jordan Cronin was at the game and he’s dished out his player ratings – including some very high marks.
