Two own goals in two minutes from Jamaal Lascelles and Mason Holgate at either end saw the sides go in level at the break.

Ryan Fraser gave The Magpies the lead after the restart with his first league goal for the club. Kieran Trippier then secured the three points with a stunning free-kick to make it 3-1 late on.

Eddie Howe made just one change from the side that beat Leeds United in their last Premier League outing as deadline day arrival Matt Targett replaced Paul Dummett at left-back.

New signings Dan Burn and Bruno Guimaraes were named on the bench for the crucial encounter against The Toffees.

Our writer Dominic Scurr hands out his player ratings from the big win at St James’s…

1. Martin Dubravka - 7 Made a smart save to deny Anthony Gordon in the second half.

2. Kieran Trippier - 10 Oozes class from right-back. Didn't put a foot wrong all game and his delivery led to Newcastle's first half equaliser. Topped it off with a stunning free-kick.

3. Fabian Schar - 7 Almost let Richarlison in after misjudging the ball but generally cut things out well. Booked for a cynical challenge.

4. Jamaal Lascelles - 7 Dealt with things well in the air. Unfortunate with the own goal but helped Newcastle respond quickly and kept things relatively tight at the back.