Aaron Ramsdale has been strongly linked with a move away from Arsenal this summer with Newcastle United thought to be keen

Aaron Ramsdale may just have thrown fuel on the rumours that he will be leaving Arsenal this summer. The England international goalkeeper has fallen down the Arsenal pecking order this season with Mikel Arteta making David Raya the club's number one throughout the campaign.

Ramsdale has found opportunities hard to come by at the Emirates Stadium then and he has been strongly linked with a move away from north London at the end of the season. Newcastle United are one club said to be carrying interest and a report on Friday suggested that Ramsdale had agreed to join Eddie Howe's side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 26-year-old, who is expected to be included in Gareth Southgate's Euro 2024 squad this summer, took to Twitter to shoot down the claim, writing: “News to me [crying laughing emoji].”

However, Ramsdale may have inadvertently provided another clue about his immediate future. On Saturday morning, the stopper posted a video on his Instagram stories of a gift from Arsenal Women star Lotte Wubben-Moy. The clip showed Ramsdale opening up a shoe box, with a message written on the lid.

The message read: “Aaron, gutted I won’t get the chance to see you rocking these at the training ground. Comfiest things in the world, enjoy! Catch you around, Lotte.”

The video is far from confirmation that he will be starring between the sticks at St James' Park next season, but it does hint at the possibility of Ramsdale moving on in some capacity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle already have Nick Pope and Martin Dubravka at their disposal, but with Pope yet to return to full action after dislocating his shoulder earlier in the season and Dubravka linked with a move away, the goalkeeper situation is uncertain at this point.