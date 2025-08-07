Newcastle United latest news: Eddie Howe’s side face Espanyol at St James’ Park on Friday night before a clash against Atletico Madrid on Saturday afternoon.

After a turbulent summer, Newcastle United finally make their return to action at St James’ Park with two friendly games against La Liga opposition. The Magpies’ first return to Tyneside sees them come up against Espanyol on Friday night before they take on Atletico Madrid in the Sela Cup on Saturday.

Their clash against Espanyol will be the first time that Eddie Howe’s side have played at St James’ Park since their defeat against Everton on the final day of the Premier League season. Despite defeat against the Toffees, results elsewhere ensured that they qualified for the Champions League and embarked on what many hoped would be a transformative summer in the transfer market.

However, that has not been the case and, as it stands, Howe will head into the final set of pre-season matches with just one new outfielder added to his ranks in the form of Anthony Elanga. Howe also has to deal with the lingering cloud that is hanging over Alexander Isak and his future at the club and it remains to be seen if the striker will feature in either game.

Newcastle United new signing could make debut

Those in attendance at St James’ Park on Friday and Saturday will be desperate to catch a glimpse of Elanga in action. The former Nottingham Forest man did feature at Celtic Park and out in Asia, but this will be the first chance that many fans get to see their big-money signing in action.

There could also be a St James’ Park debut for Aaron Ramsdale following his move from Southampton. Ramsdale joined Newcastle United on a season-long loan deal from St Mary’s last week in an understated transfer amid the backdrop of the Alexander Isak/Benjamin Sesko transfer saga.

Ramsdale will compete with Nick Pope for a starting spot and it’s likely that he will start either on Friday night or on Saturday. Speaking about his move to Tyneside, Ramsdale said: “It's great to be here.

“I've always loved coming here and I've seen how passionate and loud the fans can be. I've always loved playing here at St. James' Park - I've not always had the greatest of results, but when the fans get behind you it's some place.

“Coming to the stadium and seeing it empty today, it's quite surreal to think that this is going to be home for the foreseeable future. I've got the kit on, it’s got the nice Champions League badge on the sleeve and I'm delighted to be here.

“Working with the manager and his coaching staff again were a big draw for me. They've already had a great influence on my career and the gaffer turned me from a man into a professional footballer at Bournemouth. He really showed me the ropes so the manager and his coaching staff were a huge selling point for me to come here.”

Eddie Howe, who worked with Ramsdale during their time at the Vitality Stadium together, added: “Aaron is an exceptional goalkeeper who adds further quality and international experience to our squad.

“Having worked with him before, I know what he can bring to us on and off the pitch, so we look forward to welcoming him into the group.”