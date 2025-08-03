Why Newcastle United’s newest signing won’t feature v Tottenham Hotspur

Newcastle United latest news: Aaron Ramsdale has moved to St James’ Park from Southampton - but won’t feature against Tottenham Hotspur today.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aaron Ramsdale’s move to Newcastle United was confirmed on Saturday. The Saints man will join on an initial season long loan deal, with Newcastle having an option to buy him at the end of the season.

Ramsdale previously worked under Eddie Howe at Bournemouth, spending one season at the Vitality Stadium together. Howe even handed Ramsdale his senior debut and has long been an admirer of him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the club following the announcement that he had joined Newcastle United, Ramsdale said: "It's great to be here. I've always loved coming here and I've seen how passionate and loud the fans can be. I've always loved playing here at St. James' Park - I've not always had the greatest of results, but when the fans get behind you it's some place.

"Coming to the stadium and seeing it empty today, it's quite surreal to think that this is going to be home for the foreseeable future. I've got the kit on, it’s got the nice Champions League badge on the sleeve and I'm delighted to be here.

"Working with the manager and his coaching staff again were a big draw for me. They've already had a great influence on my career and the gaffer turned me from a man into a professional footballer at Bournemouth. He really showed me the ropes so the manager and his coaching staff were a huge selling point for me to come here."

Head coach Eddie Howe added: "Aaron is an exceptional goalkeeper who adds further quality and international experience to our squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

"Having worked with him before, I know what he can bring to us on and off the pitch, so we look forward to welcoming him into the group."

Aaron Ramsdale’s Newcastle United debut

Newcastle United fans may have to wait to see Ramsdale in action for his new club, however. The 27-year-old won’t join his new teammates out in South Korea with a whole host of issues, including time difference and jet lag, preventing Ramsdale from flying out to Asia.

Newcastle United will finish their tour of Singapore and South Korea today with a clash against Thomas Frank’s Tottenham Hotspur in Seoul. The Magpies have lost three successive matches in pre-season and will be desperate to end that streak against their north London counterparts.

Nick Pope has started all three of their matches so far in pre-season, playing around three-quarters of their defeat against Team K-League on Wednesday before being replaced by academy graduate Max Thompson who made his senior debut for the club. It’s likely that Ramsdale will make his first appearance for Newcastle United at St James’ Park next weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United face a double-header against Spanish opposition on the final weekend of pre-season, with a clash against Espanyol kicking off on Friday night (7:30pm kick-off). Howe’s side will then look to defend the Sela Cup against Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid a day later. That match kicks off at 4pm on Saturday following Newcastle United Women’s clash against Atletico Madrid Femenino.