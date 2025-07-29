Newcastle United transfer news: The Magpies have agreed a deal to sign Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale will become Newcastle United’s second senior signing of the summer. The Magpies have been in the market for a goalkeeper this summer, but saw their protracted efforts to sign James Trafford from Burnley thwarted by Manchester City.

The Citizens swooped at the last minute to sign Trafford and announced him as a Manchester City player on Tuesday. Failure to land Trafford saw Newcastle United pivot their attention elsewhere, with Ramsdale emerging as their main target.

Having previously worked under Eddie Howe and Jason Tindall whilst at Bournemouth, Ramsdale will be a familiar face to the Magpies’ coaching department and will add competition for Nick Pope in that area of the pitch. Pope, who has suffered with injury issues over the last couple of seasons, is expected to remain on Tyneside and fight with Ramsdale for a starting spot.

Confirming the news that the Magpies had agreed a deal with Southampton for Ramsdale, one that will see the former Arsenal man initially move to Tyneside on-loan with an option to purchase him next summer, David Ornstein wrote on X: ‘EXCL: Newcastle United reach agreement with Southampton to sign Aaron Ramsdale. Deal for 27yo England goalkeeper season-long loan + sizeable fee & option to buy. Permission from #SaintsFC to travel for medical + finalise transfer to #NUFC @TheAthleticFC’.

Signing Ramsdale now means Newcastle United’s goalkeeping department currently has six senior players in it. Departures are now anticipated.

Odysseas Vlachodimos will reportedly be allowed to leave the club on-loan this summer. The Greek international made just one appearance during his first season as a Magpies player and is yet to feature in pre-season.

Martin Dubravka, meanwhile, may also be allowed to leave the club. The Slovakian was heavily-linked with a move to Saudi Arabia during the January transfer window, but a string of impressive performances in the absence of Nick Pope forced the Magpies to keep hold of him and he was rewarded with a new contract.

Eddie Howe’s praise for Aaron Ramsdale

Speaking to TalkSport back in 2020, Howe described Ramsdale’s impact at Bournemouth as ‘magnificent’ and praised the goalkeeper’s ability to adapt to life as a Premier League goalkeeper so quickly: “Aaron has been the big surprise,” Howe said.

“I don’t want to say surprise because I really think he’s an exceptional goalkeeper. But to everyone else a surprise because they wouldn’t have heard too much about him prior to this season.

“He has accepted the challenge brilliantly for a young goalkeeper, which is probably the hardest position to blood young players in. He has taken that responsibility and never looked back and to this point, he has been magnificent for us.”

Ramsdale would ultimately spend just one season as Howe’s first-choice goalkeeper, playing 37 of their 38 Premier League matches during the 2019/20 campaign. The Cherries would be relegated from the top-flight at the end of that season with Ramsdale moving on to Sheffield United that summer.

He would then taste relegation again the following season as the Blades slumped during a season played behind-closed-doors. Ramsdale’s form, however, would earn him a move to Arsenal before the relegation curse struck again at St Mary’s last season.