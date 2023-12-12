Watch more of our videos on Shots!

AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli did not express sympathy for Newcastle United following Sandro Tonali's 10-month betting ban.

Pioli insists Newcastle got a 'great deal' after spending an Italian record £52million on the midfielder in the summer. Tonali played just 12 times for The Magpies before being hint with a lengthy ban which has ended his first season at the club prematurely.

The 23-year-old can still train at Newcastle but is unable to play until August 2024. An FA investigation into the player's betting offences is still ongoing.

Pioli denied any knowledge of Tonali's betting offences committed during his time at the San Siro as he told reporters ahead of Milan's Champions League match at Newcastle United: "No, I didn't. I had no idea about Sandro’s problem.

"He was a very polite, respectful and respectful to others. He was a very sensible boy. Even if I have a close relationship with the players, I don’t only talk to them about football but despite that, what they do outside - I don’t know everything about them."

And when asked if he had any sympathy for Newcastle after spending the majority of their summer transfer budget on a player who is currently unable to play, the Milan manager added: "It is a great deal. They’ve signed a very good player. What happened afterwards, no one could have expected.

"We were close to Sandro when he was with us. He was a cheerful, positive guy, close to the team, popular and very important to the team's rise. He applied himself, worked hard and was very willing to help the team. Unfortunately, he fell into a delicate situation but we're with him, we're close to him and we hope this experience will teach him and help him be better in the future.

"Absolutely yes [he can be a good player for Newcastle], his football quality and technical, physical quality, there is no doubt, he is a great player."