AC Milan icon makes 'shock' claim over Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali

The latest news from Newcastle United as a big claim is made over Sandro Tonali and interest in a Magpies winger is rebuffed.

AC Milan icon Paolo Maldini had opened up on the sale of Sandro Tonali and expressed his shock over the midfielder’s lengthy suspension.

There was some surprise when the Magpies were able to secure the signing of the Italy midfielder during the summer transfer window after the two clubs agreed a deal believed to be worth around £55m.

After making over 130 appearances for Milan and helping them to the Serie A title in 2022, Tonali got his Magpies career off to the perfect start when he scored within the first ten minutes of his Premier League debut against Aston Villa.

The 23-year-old went on to make 12 appearances in all competitions, including an emotional return to the San Siro as United kicked off their Champions League campaign against his former employers, but will now not appear until next season after receiving a ten-month ban for breaking gambling regulations in his home country.

Maldini, who left his role as Milan’s technical director this summer, has admitted there ‘wasn’t a real need’ for the club to authorise the sale of Tonali to Newcastle and described the ban he received as ‘a defeat’ for the Rossoneri.

He told La Repubblica: “We would have done everything possible not to keep him, even in the face of such an important offer. We have never been totally against the sale of one of our important players, but there wasn’t a real need either.

St James' Park was full of love for Sandro Tonali after his ban was confirmed.

“I like to remember that we spent an amount equal to about a fifth of the value of the transfer to the public domain to purchase it and that even in that case we had to have lively discussions with the CEO and owners. None of them wanted to buy him. Not even the scouting area.”

“I was shocked (over the betting ban). I’m sorry. I didn’t realize how uncomfortable he was. This makes me understand once again that not enough is ever done to try to manage and understand these kids. What happened to Sandro is a defeat for us too.”

Magpies made decision over £12m winger

Newcastle are said to be 'unlikely' to entertain any offers for Jacob Murphy during the January transfer window.

The former Norwich City winger is currently one of a whole host of Magpies players sat on the sidelines after suffering a reccurence of a shoulder injury and is not expected to return until the new year.

