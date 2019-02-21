Achraf Lazaar responds to questions about his Newcastle United future

Achraf Lazaar has opened up about his loan move to Sheffield Wednesday.

Lazaar joined the Championship club last month after spending half a season with the Under-23s at Newcastle United.

The 27-year-old – who fell out of favour with Rafa Benitez at St James's Park soon after joining from Palermo in the summer of 2016 – hopes to make his debut against Swansea City this weekend, having been an unused substitute so far.

Wednesday manager Steve Bruce watched Lazaar – who has only made a handful of appearances for United in the past two and a half years – play for the club's Under-23s against rivals Sheffield United this week.

Lazaar impressed Bruce in the Under-23s' 2-0 win at Bramall Lane, and the left-back told the Sheffield Star: "It's my passion to play football.

"Every time you have the chance to go onto the pitch, even in training, you have to do your work to the best you can.

“Whether it’s in the first team, Under-23s or training, I will give 100%. You have to give it everything, because a lot of people would want to be in my position. I'm happy to have this chance with Sheffield Wednesday.

"I hope the Wednesday fans can see me soon, but I will just keep working hard and do my job.

"I'm ready when the manager needs me. He (Steve Bruce) is a great manager, and I can learn from him. When the manager needs me, I have to do my job. I'm ready to give everything for the team.”

Lazaar is under contract at United until 2021, having signed a five year deal when he arrived on Tyneside.

Asked about his future, the Morocco international said: "I always think about the present.

"I never think about tomorrow. I just live my life and football in the present. I'm not focused on the future. I'm happy at Sheffield Wednesday.

"They have given me a chance. When someone gives you a chance, you want to repay them."