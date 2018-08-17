Achraf Lazaar's Genoa loan move is OFF – and defender due back at Newcastle

Newcastle United outcast Achraf Lazaar's set to return to the club – after a proposed move broke down at the 11th hour.

The defender has been in Italy hoping to secure a season-long loan move to Genoa.

However, the two clubs couldn't agree the terms of the deal before the Italian transfer window closed tonight.

Lazaar – who has only made a handful of appearances for Newcastle since joining from Palermo two years ago – was frozen out by Rafa Benitez a year ago and sent on loan to Benevento.

Speaking before the move broke down, United manager Benitez said: “Lazaar’s in Genoa at the moment, trying to do a deal. I don’t have the details of the deals, but they are talking.”

Lazaar – who had been training at Newcastle's Academy – has three years left on his Newcastle contract.

United midfielder Henri Saivet, also under contract until 2021, is set to join Bursaspor on a season-long deal, while winger Rolando Aarons and defender Jamie Sterry – who need to be playing regular football – are also available for loan.