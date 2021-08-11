Adam Armstrong reacts to 'unbelievable' £15m move three years after cut-price Newcastle United departure

Armstrong yesterday joined the club from Blackburn Rovers in a deal reportedly worth up to £15million after a prolific season in the Championship.

The 24-year-old striker was recruited following the departure of Danny Ings, who has joined Aston Villa.

“It’s unbelievable to be here – such a massive club with a great fanbase – and it’s just something that I’m really looking forward to,” said Armstrong, who scored 28 Championship goals for Blackburn last season.

“I thought it was perfect as my next step. I wanted to get back to the Premier League from what I’ve done for Blackburn, so I’m over the moon.”

Armstrong – who had loans spells with Coventry City, Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers as well as Blackburn during his time at Newcastle – scored 64 goals in 160 games during his Ewood Park career.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl said: “Adam was a big target for us this summer, so we are very pleased to have added him to the squad, especially as there was a lot of interest in him from other clubs, too.

Adam Armstrong last season.

“He’s at a good stage of his career for him to be coming here. He’s a young, dynamic player who has developed well so far, and already has good experience, as well as an impressive goalscoring record, and I believe we can now help him realise even more of his potential.

“He’ll bring a lot of qualities to our team, and he gives us another good option in attack, which will be important for us.”

Armstrong – who made 21 first-team appearances for United – was sold by then-manager Rafa Benitez to Blackburn in the summer of 2018 for a reported £1.75million fee following a successful half-season loan at Ewood Park.

Alan Shearer – whose career took from from Southampton to Newcastle via Blackburn – reacted to Armstrong’s move on Twitter.

Shearer tweeted: “Good luck @AdamArma9 at a brilliant football club.”

