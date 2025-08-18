Adidas are set to release another Newcastle United jersey this season.

Actually, re-release is a more accurate term as Adidas plan to remake the iconic 1995/96 away shirt.

It comes after the successful remake and release of the 1995/97 black-and-white home shirt worn during successive second-place finishes for The Magpies in the Premier League.

The kits were the first two Adidas produced for Newcastle United as part of an initial partnership that ran from 1995 to 2010. In 2024, a new partnership between Adidas and Newcastle, reportedly worth upwards of £30million a season for the club started.

Newcastle United away kit re-release

According to football shirt experts, Footy Headlines, who have previously leaked details of Newcastle’s kits prior to their release, Adidas will be releasing a remake of the 1995/96 away shirt.

The shirt is lauded as one of Newcastle’s best ever in the Premier League, with its horizontal claret and blue hoops and iconic Newcastle Brown Ale sponsor. It also coincided with Newcastle’s best-ever season in the Premier League as they came within touching distance of the title only to finish second.

The kit inspired the designs of Newcastle’s 2018/19 and 2024/25 away shirts, which used a similar colour scheme with horizontal stripes.

Currently, the Adidas official store lists 40 different Newcastle United jerseys on sale, though that doesn’t include goalkeeper or Adidas Original designs, which are available on the official club store.

Since the deal with Adidas started last summer, Newcastle supporters have been overwhelmed by the sheer amount of merchandise produced. So far it has been a positive and lucrative partnership for Newcastle and the German sportswear company.

And you can be sure the 1995/96 away shirt remake won’t be the last shirt release we see this season.

Newcastle United Adidas kit deal

Newcastle’s partnership with Adidas is understood to be the biggest commercial deal in the club’s history.

The partnership has seen Newcastle’s club store at St James’ Park undergo a significant makeover, while more club stores have opened in Fenwick in Newcastle as well as the Metrocentre over the past year.

When the partnership was first agreed, Newcastle chief commercial officer Peter Silverstone said: “The deal with Adidas will deliver greater revenue from the sales of Adidas products and also the revenue that we’ll earn from Adidas themselves.

“Financially, it’s got the potential to be the most lucrative, highest-earning partnership the club has ever done. A £200million retail business.”