All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Newcastle United’s Premier League rivals.

Newcastle United will already be hard at work preparing for next season with Eddie Howe and his men determined to go one better in their bid to qualify for Europe. The Magpies came up just short last season despite finishing seventh, and top six will be the aim next season.

Signings may well be required, but financial rules could make it difficult for the club unless they are willing to commission a significant sale or two. As the work continues behind the scenes, we have rounded up all the latest news from around the Premier League.

Ten Hag deal

Manchester United are said to be closing in on a new deal for Erik ten Hag after deciding to stick with the Dutch boss. The Red Devils took a big step back last season but managed to secure European football at Newcastle’s expense after winning the FA Cup.

The Old Trafford club discussed Ten Hag’s future in great length, weighing up whether to continue with him, and it was ultimately decided that the answer was yes. Doubling down on that decision, United are now set to offer Ten Hag a new deal, with The Mirror reporting that a two year contract extension worth £27million has been agreed despite disappointing performances aplenty under the Dutchman’s guide. Contract extension or not, there will be plenty of pressure on Ten Hag to succeed at Old Trafford this coming season.

Murillo to Chelsea links

Chelsea are said to be pushing for a deal to sign Nottingham Forest defender Murillo. According to reports, the Blues have now made an approach in a bid to beat reported interest from Arsenal and Tottenham.

It’s claimed the London club are willing to give up two players plus cash to land the defender, who reportedly has an asking price of around £51million. Speaking about his move to Forest recently, Murillo said: "I was going through a really good run of form with Corinthians last season when I felt I could take my career further and reach for a higher level. The results weren't always there but my performances were good.

"I felt I could do more. Of course, I didn't imagine I would be here in Nottingham but I certainly felt prepared to make the jump to the Premier League. Breaking into the first team at Corinthians, I soon realised the ascent wasn't as steep as I initially thought it would be. Now that I'm here, I know that the Premier League is the ultimate level so I always have to keep improving."

Duran casts doubt over deal

Jhon Duran’s future with Aston Villa is unclear as the summer continues to unfold, with links with Chelsea over recent weeks. It was reported that a transfer was almost done earlier in the window, but the player appears to be none the wiser.