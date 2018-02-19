Alan Pardew 'has two games to save his job' at West Brom

Alan Pardew has two games to save his job at West Bromwich Albion, according to a report.

The former Newcastle United manager took charge at The Hawthorns in late November with the club just a point above the Premier League's relegation zone.

West Brom, knocked out of the FA Cup by Southampton on Saturday, are now five points adrift at the foot of the division.

And The Sun report that Pardew has been given two games to save his job by Guochuan Lai, the club's owner.

Lai is also reportedly "furious" at alleged theft of a taxi last in Barcelona week by a group of West Brom players. Pardew had taken his squad to Spain for a training camp.

The report claims that the incident has "raised serious concerns about Pardew’s leadership".

West Brom, eight points behind 13th-placed Newcastle, entertain Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Pardew, 56, left Newcastle in December 2014 to take charge of Crystal Palace.