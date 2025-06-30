Newcastle United have missed out on the signing of Brighton’s Joao Pedro.

The Brazilian was heavily-linked with a move to St James’ Park, with Newcastle United having an initial bid worth around £50m rejected by Brighton. As they weighed up their next steps and whether to submit an improved offer for Pedro, Chelsea firmed up their interest with a bid that was accepted by the Seagulls.

The Blues, who are currently out in the USA competing in the Club World Cup, will pay in excess of £50m for Pedro this summer. The 23-year-old will complete a medical and, assuming there are no problems, will become a Chelsea player in the coming days.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, are left to lick their wounds after missing out on yet another player to one of their Premier League rivals.

Alan Pardew’s Joao Pedro verdict

Missing out on Pedro’s signature means the Magpies are still light in attacking areas of the pitch. Pedro would have provided cover for Alexander Isak through the middle, whilst also being an option for Eddie Howe to pick out wide.

Losing him to Chelsea, a club that earlier this summer picked up Liam Delap amid interest from St James’ Park and that have pulled numerous levers to avoid any PSR issues, will be a bitter pill to swallow and one that former Magpies boss Alan Pardew believes will sting on Tyneside: “I'm a big fan of his,” Pardew told TalkSport. “They have got it in time. Wow.

“I think that's a first-class player and will fit well with all those young players around him. Newcastle will be absolutely distraught about that.

“Chelsea's model is based around young players and young attacking players don't really lose much value so I can see that this is a safe bet for them. He's out of contract soon and they have taken him on. The fee looks excessive, but Newcastle wanted him.

“He's established, he can play through the middle, he can play off the side. He gives you great variation so I think he's a great player. It's a big fee but I think he can justify that fee.”

Newcastle United’s next transfer move

Whilst all attention is focused on who the club will sign this summer, it can be easy to forget that, as of Tuesday morning, Isak will be the club’s only recognised senior striker. Callum Wilson’s contract expires today and he will leave Tyneside as a free agent.

The bulk of Howe’s squad don’t return to pre-season training until next week, with those on international duty coming back at a later date, and so the club will be keen to have at least one new face to introduce to the squad when they come back into training. James Trafford’s proposed move from Burnley appears to be gathering pace, although the two clubs are still yet to agree on a fee for the former Manchester City man.

Interest in Anthony Elanga remains strong, but they and Nottingham Forest remain apart in their valuations of the Swedish international.