Alan Pardew picks out first addition Newcastle United "need" to make under new owners
Former Newcastle United manager Alan Pardew has argued that the club need to prioritise bringing in a Director of Football ahead of their anticipated recruitment drive.
The Magpies became the richest club in world football in October when a Saudi-led takeover of the club was completed, and the weeks since have been packed with speculation about who they could look to sign with their newfound wealth.
But with Eddie Howe’s men still facing the very real threat of a relegation battle, Pardew has suggested that the new owners need to help alleviate some of the pressure on their manager by hiring somebody who can focus solely on transfer business.
Speaking on Sky Sports’ coverage of Sunday’s 4-0 defeat against Leicester City, the ex-Toon boss said: “First and foremost, I think they need to get a Director of Football in place.
"Transfers are going to be massively key to them, and the manager needs help. Eddie Howe, just organising that team now is a full job, without having to look at transfers and videos every day trying to analyse players. They need to cross that barrier.
"But this is a club that, potentially, once you get that stadium rocking – and I had it on a few occasions – there’s nothing like it. There’s a feeling, the hairs stand up on the back of your neck.
"It’s just amazing.”
Pardew was in charge on Tyneside for just over four years, from December 2010 through to January 2015. His highest finish in that spell came in 2011/12 when he led the Magpies to fifth in the Premier League.