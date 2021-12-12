Alan Pardew picks out first addition Newcastle United "need" to make under new owners

Alan Pardew. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

The Magpies became the richest club in world football in October when a Saudi-led takeover of the club was completed, and the weeks since have been packed with speculation about who they could look to sign with their newfound wealth.

But with Eddie Howe’s men still facing the very real threat of a relegation battle, Pardew has suggested that the new owners need to help alleviate some of the pressure on their manager by hiring somebody who can focus solely on transfer business.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ coverage of Sunday’s 4-0 defeat against Leicester City, the ex-Toon boss said: “First and foremost, I think they need to get a Director of Football in place.

"Transfers are going to be massively key to them, and the manager needs help. Eddie Howe, just organising that team now is a full job, without having to look at transfers and videos every day trying to analyse players. They need to cross that barrier.

"But this is a club that, potentially, once you get that stadium rocking – and I had it on a few occasions – there’s nothing like it. There’s a feeling, the hairs stand up on the back of your neck.

"It’s just amazing.”