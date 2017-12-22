Alan Pardew's 'discussions' over move for Newcastle's Aleksandar Mitrovic

Aleksandar Mitrovic is a target for Alan Pardew at West Bromwich Albion, according to a report.

Serbia international Mitrovic, on the fringes at Newcastle United, is keen to play week in, week out ahead of the World Cup next summer.

And Rafa Benitez is prepared to sanction a sale in next month's transfer window – if he can secure a replacement.

The Daily Mail claim that "discussions" have taken place over a move for Mitrovic, who was signed from Anderlecht two and a half years ago.

Former Newcastle manager Pardew – who took over at The Hawthorns late last month – is keen to bolster his striking options.

It is reported that Liverpool's Danny Ings, a potential loan target for United, is also being considered by West Brom.

Mitrovic spoke to the Gazette about his Newcastle future last month.

“I’m patient, but we will see," said the 23-year-old, who has only made a handful of Premier League appearances this season.

"My patience is almost to the end, so we will see. I want to play. I want to be on the pitch. I’m patient, but we will see.”

Benitez, preparing his 18th-placed team for tomorrow's game against West Ham United at the London Stadium, was asked about the possibility of players leaving in January last week.

"It depends on the market," said Benitez. "At the moment, if you don’t have any players coming you can’t sell anyone. What I don’t have at the moment is any offers of £15million or £20million for any of our players. "

Meanwhile, the report also claims that United are considering a move for Leicester City striker Islam Slimani.