Hugo Ekitike has enjoyed a positive start to his Liverpool career after opening his Premier League account against AFC Bournemouth.

The French striker opened the scoring in Liverpool’s Community Shield defeat to Crystal Palace and scored again in his Premier League debut against Bournemouth on Friday evening.

Ekitike gave Arne Slot’s side the lead as they went on to win an eventful encounter 4-2 at Anfield.

With two goals in his first two competitive matches in a Liverpool shirt, the 23-year-old could be difficult to replace in the starting line-up if he continues this form.

Liverpool target Alexander Isak

Liverpool are still looking to strengthen up front with Newcastle’s Alexander Isak a top target.

Liverpool beat Newcastle to the signing of Ekitike after striking a deal with Eintracht Frankfurt worth an initial £69million plus add-ons. The Magpies made the initial move and submitted a bid for their long-term target before Liverpool swooped in and agreed a deal.

While a blow for Newcastle on the transfer front, it also dented Liverpool’s chances of signing Isak as The Magpies wouldn’t facilitate a sale without a suitable replacement already signed up.

Liverpool have seen a £110million bid for Isak rejected by Newcastle but are expected to return with a fresh bid that could break the British transfer record, if accepted. It would also make Isak the third most expensive player of all time behind Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, both of whom joined Paris Saint-Germain.

Alan Shearer aims cheeky dig at Alexander Isak

Isak is currently on strike at Newcastle in a bid to force through a move to Liverpool before the transfer window closes on September 1.

But Newcastle legend Alan Shearer was quick to warn Isak, or any striker looking to join Liverpool, that he may not be first choice ahead of Ekitike.

In a tongue-in-cheek dig, Shearer posted on X: “Surely any forward thinking of going to Liverpool, will be having second thoughts now having to play second fiddle to the brilliant Ekitike all season?”

Ultimately, Isak’s stance hasn’t changed, but neither has Newcastle’s.

Eddie Howe provides Alexander Isak latest

“Alex's situation has been unchanged for a while and that will continue to be the case,” said Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe ahead of Saturday’s trip to Aston Villa.

He couldn’t confirm whether Isak would play for the club again, but was asked whether he expected the striker to still be a Newcastle player come the end of the transfer window.

“Yes, at the moment I would, but I've got no change of feeling throughout the summer,” he added. “It's not in my hands. But he's contracted to us, so that's why I say that.

“I've had a great relationship with Alex. I think you need to have that partnership with every player. I take my part of that relationship really, really importantly.

“I think in the respect that I have to work really closely with the player to his benefit, to try and improve them, to try and help them, to try and educate them, sometimes console them. There's so many different emotions that players go through and I always want to be there for them in every way. And me and Alex have enjoyed a great relationship.

“I don't think he'd have done as well as he's done without that and without his teammates and without the supporters and the backing of the whole football club. He recognises that as well. He's a highly intelligent person and he knows he wouldn't have had the success here without everybody connected with Newcastle. So, this is a different moment for him and for us and we're working through that together.”