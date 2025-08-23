Alan Shearer has advised Alexander Isak to ‘sack’ his agent after causing a ‘very messy’ situation for the player and Newcastle United.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Isak was on course to follow in the footsteps of Shearer at Newcastle United.

Last season, Isak became the club’s second-highest Premier League scorer behind Shearer while also scoring the winning goal in the Carabao Cup final to end The Magpies’ 70-year trophy drought.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle then secured Champions League qualification following Isak’s most recent appearance for the club on the final day of the 2024/25 campaign.

Everything seemed to be going well for the club and the player, but this summer has seen things take an ugly turn.

After Liverpool went public with their interest in Isak, the player has refused to play or train with his Newcastle team-mates, missing all of pre-season and the Premier League opener at Aston Villa last weekend.

Isak also snubbed a PFA Awards appearance after being named in the Team of the Year on Tuesday night. That prompted the striker to release a statement on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Alexander Isak statement

The statement read: “I'm proud to be recognised by my fellow professionals with a place in the PFA Premier League Team of the Season for 2024/25.

“First and foremost, I want to thank my teammates and everyone at Newcastle United who has supported me along the way.

“I'm not at the ceremony tonight. With everything going on, it didn't feel right to be there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I've kept quiet for a long time while others have spoken. That silence has allowed people to push their own version of events, even though they know it doesn't reflect what was really said and agreed behind closed doors.

“The reality is that promises were made and the club has known my position for a long time. To now act as if these issues are only emerging is misleading.

“When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can't continue. That's where things are for me right now and why change is in the best interests of everyone, not just myself.

Alan Shearer hits back at Alexander Isak & his agent

Newcastle then responded to Isak’s statement with a strong suggestion the striker would not be sold, leaving the door open for him to re-integrate into the first-team group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it’s unlikely the striker will take that offer any time soon, certainly while the transfer window is still open.

Following the statements, Newcastle legend Shearer took aim at Isak and his agent, Vlado Lemic.

“I mean, oh my God, what a ------- mess his agent has made of this, honestly,” Shearer said in quotes shared by Mail Online.

“If I was him, I’d get his agent in a room and sack him on the spot immediately, because he is meant to be giving him the advice to sign that six‑year deal and there’s no get‑out clause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I mean, it’s ridiculous. And to take anyone’s word in football… it’s nonsensical to say that someone said, ‘Oh, I’ll be able to get out at the end of the season.’ Really? I mean, come on.”

Shearer added: “I’ve always said there are two sides to every story, but my feelings are exactly the same: he’s gone about it in the wrong way.

“I just think even releasing this statement last night has thrown flames onto the fire, which he didn’t need to do.

“I get that we needed to hear his side of the story, and we’ve heard that now, and I’m not saying I don’t believe him or I don’t believe Newcastle, I’m just saying it’s very, very messy for him and for the football club. It doesn’t benefit anyone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle host Liverpool on Monday night in their first Premier League match at St James’ Park this season. They will likely be without Isak for the game.