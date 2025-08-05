Newcastle United latest news: Alan Shearer has weighed in on Alexander Isak’s current situation amid transfer interest from Liverpool.

Alexander Isak returned to the Newcastle United training ground on Monday for the first time since missing the club’s pre-season trip to Asia. The Swedish international spent around three hours at Darlsey Park, according to Sky Sports, to continue nursing a minor thigh injury.

Eddie Howe and his players did not join Isak at the club’s training ground having landed in England from their trip to South Korea earlier that morning. The Magpies will now rest before their preparations kick up a notch ahead of back-to-back games against La Liga opposition at the end of the week

It is not known if Isak will feature in either of those games against Espanyol or Atletico Madrid amid speculation linking him with a move to Liverpool. The Reds saw an initial offer for the 25-year-old swiftly rejected by Newcastle United last week and are currently pondering their options and whether or not to improve that bid.

Isak, meanwhile, is now approaching a critical period of his career at Newcastle United. Liverpool, despite already being willing to commit an almost British record fee to sign Florian Wirtz earlier this summer, submitted a first bid that fell well below Isak’s valuation in a move that many believe will force the striker to act and force a move away from Tyneside if he so wishes.

Alan Shearer reacts to Alexander Isak transfer developments

Newcastle United’s frustrating summer window has been overshadowed by developments surrounding Isak. The Magpies do not want to lose their talisman and have insisted that he is not for sale this summer.

That stance will likely be tested if Liverpool submit a much improved offer that is somewhere near their valuation of Isak. Alan Shearer, meanwhile, believes that his former club should renege on that stance and sell the striker this summer if they can maximise the money they are able to receive for his services.

Asked about his thoughts on the situation surrounding Isak, Shearer said: “No, I'm not angry at all towards him," Shearer told the Rest is Football podcast.

"I understand how football works, I know what happens in and around the game.

"I probably understand his mentality. Do I like it? Do I understand it? Probably two different things.

"But I know what football is about and I know how it works, and obviously Liverpool have been into him or his agent. I just thought it might have happened next year and if it really is impossible for Eddie to turn him around and he says no, and it sounds like that is the case, I want him to be out now, you get your big money for him, whoever's prepared to pay that and you get other people in, hopefully beforehand, and then you move on.

"As I said, no individual is bigger than any football club, and if he doesn't want to be there, fine, get what you can and get him out and say thanks very much for the memories, off you go."