Alan Shearer and Michael Owen in social media feud – former Liverpool man makes shock claim about Newcastle hero

Michael Owen’s new book ‘Reboot’ has been serialised by a number titles this morning – and it’s fair to say it’s caused a storm.

By Liam Kennedy
Friday, 06 September, 2019, 11:12
BLACKBURN, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 18 : Michael Owen of Newcastle is congratulated by Alan Shearer on scoring the second goal during the Barclays Premiership match between Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United on September 18, 2005 at Ewood Park in Blackburn, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

The former Newcastle United striker has claimed he never wanted to sign for the Magpies and the club is not a big club, but for the stadium and the fans, who he describes as ‘deluded’.

Former Newcastle No.9 Alan Shearer took to Twitter to criticise his former St James’s Park and England strike partner for his “120k a week” wages. But, not to be downtrodden, Owen has hit back on social media, claiming United hero Shearer is not as loyal as he believes – claiming he once tried to manoeuvre a move to Liverpool when Sir Bobby Robson was manager of the Magpies.

It’s fair to say fans across the country have got the popcorn out as these two heavyweights of the English game, go head-to-head, creating some box office Twitter beef.

WEST BROMWICH, UNITED KINGDOM - OCTOBER 30: Alan Shearer (R) of Newcastle United is congratulated on his goal by Michael Owen during the Barclays Premiership match between West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle United at The Hawthorns on October 30, 2005 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)