BLACKBURN, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 18 : Michael Owen of Newcastle is congratulated by Alan Shearer on scoring the second goal during the Barclays Premiership match between Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United on September 18, 2005 at Ewood Park in Blackburn, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

The former Newcastle United striker has claimed he never wanted to sign for the Magpies and the club is not a big club, but for the stadium and the fans, who he describes as ‘deluded’.

Former Newcastle No.9 Alan Shearer took to Twitter to criticise his former St James’s Park and England strike partner for his “120k a week” wages. But, not to be downtrodden, Owen has hit back on social media, claiming United hero Shearer is not as loyal as he believes – claiming he once tried to manoeuvre a move to Liverpool when Sir Bobby Robson was manager of the Magpies.

It’s fair to say fans across the country have got the popcorn out as these two heavyweights of the English game, go head-to-head, creating some box office Twitter beef.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Shields Gazette, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...