Alan Shearer boldly names 'future' Newcastle United captain
Alan Shearer has named the player he believes will one day captain Newcastle United.
Shearer, the club’s all-time leading goalscorer, was speaking on Match of the Day after Eddie Howe’s side beat Leeds United 1-0.
The result lifted relegation-threatened Newcastle up to 18th in the Premier League table ahead of training camp in Saudi Arabia.
Shearer – who captained the club during his time at St James’s Park – picked out new signing Kieran Trippier in his analysis. The right-back was outstanding at Elland Road, where Jonjo Shelvey was on target with a free-kick.
“I thought he was absolutely magnificent going up against Jack Harrison, whose confidence was really high after a hat-trick," said Shearer. "He never gave them a kick. His positioning throughout the game, I thought, was superb, both offensively and defensively. Wherever he went, if he got behind him, he blocked him, one v one, it wasn’t a problem. There was just no way past him. Quality gong forward. Everything about his game was superb.”
Shearer added: “For me, he’s future captain material for Newcastle United. I have no doubt that I think he’ll captain Newcastle.”
Jamaal Lascelles – who has captained Newcastle since 2016 – was forced off against Leeds with a hamstring problem. Lascelles handed the armband to Shelvey before leaving the field.
Trippier, 31, joined the club from Atletico Madrid earlier this month for a fee of £12million plus add-ons.
Meanwhile, Newcastle will play a friendly against Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Ittihad on Friday, January 28 before returning to Tyneside the following day ahead of the February 8 home game against Everton.