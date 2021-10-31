Alan Shearer delivers blunt reaction to latest Newcastle United defeat
Alan Shearer delivered a blunt verdict on winless Newcastle United’s latest defeat.
Sunday, 31st October 2021, 9:00 am
Graeme Jones' s side were beaten 3-0 by Premier League leaders Chelsea at St James’s Park yesterday.
The club is 19th in the division with four points from 10 games.
And Shearer reacted to a “battering” for his team on Twitter after the game.
The former United striker tweeted: "No Mount. No Lukaku. No Werner. No Pulisic. No Kovacic. No problem for Chelsea. Battered Newcastle today. Nothing from the Toon at all."