Alan Shearer delivers blunt reaction to latest Newcastle United defeat

Alan Shearer delivered a blunt verdict on winless Newcastle United’s latest defeat.

By Miles Starforth
Sunday, 31st October 2021, 9:00 am
Miguel Almiron reacts dejectedly as Reece James of Chelsea looks on.

Graeme Jones' s side were beaten 3-0 by Premier League leaders Chelsea at St James’s Park yesterday.

The club is 19th in the division with four points from 10 games.

And Shearer reacted to a “battering” for his team on Twitter after the game.

The former United striker tweeted: "No Mount. No Lukaku. No Werner. No Pulisic. No Kovacic. No problem for Chelsea. Battered Newcastle today. Nothing from the Toon at all."

