Alan Shearer discusses Newcastle United's relegation battle - and the two Premier League teams already gone

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer believes that Newcastle United will NOT be relegated this season.

The Magpies currently sit 16th in the Premier League table - just two places and one point above the relegation zone - as the season prepares to enter its business end.

Shearer, however, believes Newcastle will have 'just' enough to keep their heads above water and remain in the top flight.

And while he feels that the league's current bottom two have already had their fate sealed, Shearer believes the third and final relegation spot could go to one of several clubs.

"I think Fulham and Huddersfield are gone," he admitted.

"I don't see any way back for those two sides.

"It's one from five or six after that, and I think Newcastle will have enough, just."

The former Newcastle striker was speaking at the North East Football Writers' Association annual dinner, where he picked the North East Personality of the Year trophy, given in association with the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation.

Shearer was handed the award thanks to his charitable endeavours, which have seen him raise over £11million for various charities - including his own foundation - since his retirement in 2006.

And the 48-year-old was delighted to receive the prestigious honour.

"I think it's hugely important that we all try and give something back," he said.

"A lot of my role nowadays is to do exactly that with the charities that I support - my own foundation, the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation, the CHUF and the NSPCC.

"They're the four main charities that I support and that keeps me more than busy.

"You never, ever get fed up of receiving awards, particularly when it's from the football writers.

"It's great when people recognise what you're doing and it's great to be here."