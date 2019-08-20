LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 26: Alan Shearer looks on prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United at Anfield on December 26, 2018 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Despite costing the club around £21million in January the Paraguay international is yet to hit the back of the net in black and white – that despite starting all of pre-season and the first two games of the Premier League season up front.

And Shearer, in his Sun newspaper column, says he knows exactly why the player is yet to score.

“At the moment, there is no partnership at all between Joelinton, who is now injured, and Miguel Almiron,” said club record goalscorer Shearer.

NORWICH, ENGLAND - AUGUST 17: Tom Trybull of Norwich City tackles with Miguel Almiron of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Newcastle United at Carrow Road on August 17, 2019 in Norwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)

“They are playing as individuals. Almiron needs to realise he is a forward – or be put on the wing.

“I understand he wants to do his bit defensively and help the team but he needs to let others do their job and get forward so he can cause damage.

“Almiron has started 11 games and there is a reason he hasn’t scored. He seems to want to stay deep and get the ball and run – not get in the box.”

There were some positives to take from United’s opening day 1-0 loss to Arsenal at St James’s Park – there was little to glean from the disappointing, at times embarrassing, 90 minutes at Norwich City on Saturday.

And having watched the Magpies toil to a 3-1 loss, Shearer believes relegation from the top flight is a very real prospect this campaign.

“I am really worried about what I have seen so far from Newcastle – and I think relegation is a real possibility,” he said.

“Before the season, I thought there might be three worse teams than Steve Bruce’s side. But on the evidence of two matches, I’m definitely concerned.

“Against Norwich, Newcastle were also all over the place defensively and they got what they deserved – a hiding.

“Rafa Benitez’s strength when he was in charge was making the team well-organised and, at times, difficult to beat.