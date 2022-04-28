Shearer is comfortably the Premier League’s all-time leading goalscorer, 52 clear of Wayne Rooney in second on 208. Another former Newcastle United striker, Andy Cole, is third on 187 goals while Sergio Aguero is just behind on 184.

But the closest active Premier League player to the Newcastle legend’s record is Kane with 178 top flight goals.

Kane needs another 82 goals to equal Shearers record and, at 28-year-old, still has time on his side to surpass it.

Harry Kane is 82 goals behind Alan Shearer as the Premier League's all-time top goalscorer (photo: Getty)

Shearer has been the Premier League’s all-time top scorer since 1994 after netting 50 goals in his first two seasons in the competition with Blackburn Rovers.

While some have threatened to challenge him, none have come close so far.

“I thought Wayne would have had a good opportunity of doing it, he sort of went deeper and playing in different positions which I was delighted about!” Shearer said on That Peter Crouch Podcast.

“I'm sure if he stayed as a centre-forward he might have had a better chance of doing it.

"I thought Aguero, if he had stayed around, he might have had a great opportunity but the one I'm looking over my shoulder now is obviously Harry and he's got a great chance of doing it.”

Kane has averaged an impressive 0.65 goals per game in the Premier League for Spurs so far.

Should maintain his current scoring rate, he will have to play another 127 Premier League matches to surpass Shearer’s record.

But Shearer insists it won’t be that simple.

"I do [think he can do it], but you never know with injuries,” added the 51-year-old.

“I know he's had niggling injuries with his ankles but he's never had a serious injury and touch wood he doesn't.

"If you go through your career without having one serious injury you've been fortunate particularly with the number of games he plays, the pace he plays at and how dynamic he is.

“I had three serious injuries which kept me out for about three years and, without a shadow of a doubt, it does get harder as you get older, he's 29 this summer.

“I had two serious knee injuries and my ankle I dislodged, broke, dislocated and chipped a bone in my ankle which kept me out for seven months so two knees, seven months each.

“He's got a great opportunity. I think he should sign for PSG or Real Madrid or something like that!”

Shearer added: “I know he's coming for me and I know he desperately wants it. I can see it in him every single week.

"Spurs scored five [against Newcastle] and he never scored so I can imagine him driving home will be absolutely devastated.

"I know they've won the game but as a forward, I know what he's like he's got the same mentality of goals and how much they mean to him and I can just see it in his body language.”

