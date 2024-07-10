Trippier has started all five of England’s matches so far this tournament at left-back. But Luke Shaw’s return to fitness and coming off the bench to replace Trippier in the quarter-final triumph over Switzerland has given manager Gareth Southgate a potential decision to make heading into the semi-final.

Meanwhile, Trippier’s Newcastle United team-mate Anthony Gordon has been limited to just one substitute cameo in the tournament so far. Despite England often lacking intensity in the final third, Gordon has remained an unused substitute in all but one of the matches so far.

The 23-year-old came off the bench in the 0-0 draw with Slovenia in the 89th minute but still managed to create one of England’s best opportunities of the game with a pass to release Kobbie Mainoo which resulted in Cole Palmer having a shot on goal in stoppage time.

After the match, Gordon admitted his frustration at a lack of minutes at the tournament.

“It's frustrating because I want to play,” he said via Betfair. “I think every player here does. It's difficult because you've got so many good players. But watching from the sideline at any game, at any level, is hard.”

Gordon is likely to remain on the bench once again on Wednesday evening while Trippier has been tipped to start at left-back once again.

Newcastle legend and Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer believes Gareth Southgate will make just one change to the side that started the match against Switzerland on Sunday.

“Luke Shaw did well when he came on against Switzerland considering the amount of time he's been out injured,” Shearer said. “His positioning was good and he defended well when he had to - he's a great option for Gareth to have. Whether he starts against Netherlands or not, we'll have to see.

“Team wise, he may go with the same team that beat Switzerland and may bring Marc Guehi back in after suspension. That would be my starting XI. I think Gareth will stick with Kieran Trippier and bring Guehi back in to replace Ezri Konsa, who I thought had a good game.”