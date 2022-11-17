Alan Shearer names five Newcastle United and two Arsenal stars in Premier League team of the season

Newcastle players have consistently featured in Shearer’s Premier League team of the weeks since the start of the campaign with Eddie Howe’s side sitting third in the table after 15 matches with just one defeat to their name.

United’s all-time top goalscorer has named five of the club’s players in his team of the season XI so far. Two more than second place Manchester City and three more than leaders Arsenal.

When posting his team of the season via his Instagram account, Shearer included the caption: “You know it makes sense.”

Many supporters of other clubs questioned Shearer’s apparent favouratism of his former side though anyone who watches Newcastle week-in, week-out would find it hard to disagree with the selection based on the start the side have made.

Here is Shearer’s Premier League team of the season so far...

1. GK: Nick Pope (Newcastle United) Shearer on Pope via Twitter: "England's number one, England's England's number one."

2. RB: Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United) Shearer on Trippier: "I've seen a lot of Trippier and he's been a game changer for Newcastle. "He's been absolutely fantastic and I said it at the weekend that he starts, whether that's at right-back or right wing-back or whether it's left-back, Kieran Trippier has to start in that first [World Cup] game."

3. CB: William Saliba (Arsenal) Shearer on Saliba: "Exactly what Arsenal needed at the back."

4. CB: Fabian Schar (Newcastle United) Shearer on Schar: "An integral part of the Newcastle United defence."