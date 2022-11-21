Alan Shearer names key player as two Newcastle United stars help England to victory over Iran

England’s quest for glory in Qatar got off to a dream start as Bukayo Saka’s brace helped Gareth Southgate’s men roar to a 6-2 victory against Iran in their World Cup opener.

Having reached the semi-finals four years ago and finished as Euros runners-up last summer, the Three Lions arrived among the favourites despite a six-match winless run and Nations League relegation.

England ended that wait for a victory in style on Monday as superb Saka scored twice in his first major tournament appearance since missing his spot-kick in last year’s European Championship final defeat to Italy.

England manager Gareth Southgate following the FIFA World Cup Group B match at the Khalifa International Stadium, Doha.

Marcus Rashford has not represented the national team at all since missing his attempt in that shootout and netted within minutes of coming on in a thumping win that Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish also scored in.

Former England and Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer hailed a “really, really impressive performance” and singled out Bellingham for special praise.

“The young boy, can we call him that? He’s not really now, he’s a man isn’t he? Bellingham. Oh my word what a performance, incredible,” Shearer said on BBC1.

Fellow pundit Rio Ferdinand added: “The authority he plays with out on the pitch goes well beyond his years.

England's Bukayo Saka with Jack Grealish following the FIFA World Cup Group B match at the Khalifa International Stadium, Doha.

“He’s a fabulous footballer but delivering at a World Cup like that at that age… we talk about the great midfielders we’ve played with and we’ve seen in our generation, none of them were doing what he’s doing at his age on this stage.”

Newcastle United were represented by Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson.

And sub Callum Wilson made a major impact after coming on as a sub in the 6-2 England win over Iran.

The Newcastle United striker unselfishly set up a goal for Jack Grealish just 13 minutes into his first international game in more than three years today as England convincingly beat Iran 6-2 in Doha, Qatar.