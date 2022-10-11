News you can trust since 1849
Alan Shearer names Newcastle, West Ham and Arsenal stars in Premier League team of the week - gallery

Alan Shearer has named two Newcastle United players in his Premier League team of the week.

By Dominic Scurr
32 minutes ago

Newcastle picked up their biggest home win in the top flight since 2016 as they beat Brentford 5-1 at St James’s Park.

A Bruno Guimaraes brace as well as goals from Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron and a Ethan Pinnock own goal saw Eddie Howe’s side wrap up a comfortable three points.

Other Premier League results: Bournemouth 2-1 Leicester City; Manchester City 4-0 Southampton; Chelsea 4-0 Wolves; Brighton 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur; West Ham United 3-1 Fulham; Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds; Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool; Everton 1-2 Manchester United; Nottingham Forest 1-1 Aston Villa.

Here is Alan Shearer’s team of the week from the ninth round of fixtures...

1. GK: Hugo Lloris

Kept a clean sheet in Tottenham’s 1-0 win over Brighton. His third clean sheet of the campaign.

Photo: GLYN KIRK

2. DEF: Kieran Trippier

Another quality display from the Newcastle right-back as he grabbed an assist for Bruno Guimaraes’ opener. Shearer hailed him as ‘England’s best right-back’ following his display.

Photo: Stu Forster

3. DEF: Joao Cancelo

Scored, kept a clean sheet and grabbed an assist for Erling Haaland in Manchester City’s 4-0 win over Southampton.

Photo: OLI SCARFF

4. DEF: Takehiro Tomiyasu

Played a crucial role in Arsenal’s impressive 3-2 win over Liverpool.

