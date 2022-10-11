Alan Shearer names Newcastle, West Ham and Arsenal stars in Premier League team of the week - gallery
Alan Shearer has named two Newcastle United players in his Premier League team of the week.
Newcastle picked up their biggest home win in the top flight since 2016 as they beat Brentford 5-1 at St James’s Park.
A Bruno Guimaraes brace as well as goals from Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron and a Ethan Pinnock own goal saw Eddie Howe’s side wrap up a comfortable three points.
Other Premier League results: Bournemouth 2-1 Leicester City; Manchester City 4-0 Southampton; Chelsea 4-0 Wolves; Brighton 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur; West Ham United 3-1 Fulham; Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds; Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool; Everton 1-2 Manchester United; Nottingham Forest 1-1 Aston Villa.
Here is Alan Shearer’s team of the week from the ninth round of fixtures...