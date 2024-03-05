Bruno Guimaraes and Fabian Schar have been named in Alan Shearer's Premier League team of the week from gameweek 27.

Newcastle beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 at St James' Park with goals from Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon and Tino Livramento. While the goalscoring trio didn't make Shearer's selected line-up, defender Fabian Schar was picked having played a role in all three goals.

The Swiss centre-back started the attacks that led to the first two goals before grabbing an assist by releasing Livramento down the right in stoppage time.

Guimaraes had a role to play in Newcastle's opener as his deflected ball was headed in by Isak. The Brazilan enjoyed an impressive afternoon as part of The Magpies' midfield with his turn and no-look pass to find Miguel Almiron in the second half gaining him plenty of plaudits.

On the pass, Shearer said on The Rest is Football Podcast: Cheeky wasn’t it. It was brilliant. It was great skill, great to see.”

It was Newcastle's first win at home in 2024 as they moved back up to eighth in the Premier League table. Eddie Howe's side would have climbed to seventh had it not been for two stoppage-time goals from West Ham United at Everton.

Hammers goalkeeper Alphonse Areola saved a penalty in the match as the away side came from behind in the match with Edson Álvarez making it 3-1 in stoppage time. The West Ham duo were also named in Shearer's team of the week.

Here is Shearer's full team of the week for gameweek 27...

GK: Alphonse Areola - West Ham Saved a penalty against Everton as West Ham went on to win 3-1.

DEF: Ben White - Arsenal Scored and kept a clean sheet in Arsenal's 6-0 win at Sheffield United.

DEF: Fabian Schar - Newcastle United Helped Newcastle keep a first Premier League clean sheet of 2024 while also playing a part in all three goals in the 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James' Park