West Ham v Newcastle United: Alan Shearer has posted a damning verdict about his former side's performance at the London Stadium.

Newcastle United fell to a hugely disappointing 3-1 defeat against Premier League strugglers West Ham on Sunday after surrendering an early lead at the London Stadium.

Heading to the capital, the Magpies had won three-straight games in all competitions, including a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in midweek. The Hammers, conversely, had won just one match all season and hadn’t picked up three points in the league since August, or at home in any competition since February.

And the home fans would have felt that familiar sinking feeling when, just thirty or so seconds after Jarrod Bowen’s effort had smashed the Newcastle United upright, they fell behind. Jacob Murphy’s rifled effort into the bottom corner was the ultimate conclusion to a swift counter-attack.

However, the hosts didn’t let their heads drop after falling behind again in the league and soon thought they had a golden opportunity to level when Rob Jones pointed for a penalty. VAR, though, was there to ruin their hopes as the decision was overturned due to a faint touch on the ball by Malick Thiaw.

That agony was short-lived, though, as Lucas Paqueta’s strike from distance snuck past Nick Pope to restore parity. The Magpies man, who was rested on Wednesday night, will not look back on that goal with too much fondness.

The hosts then took the lead, albeit with a large slice of luck as Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s cross deflected in off Sven Botman. The ball may have nestled into the goal with a deal of fortune, but it’s hard to argue that the Hammers didn’t deserve to be ahead after the first 45.

Newcastle pressed for a second but looked devoid of ideas at times and were grateful to Pope for keeping them in the game with a number of solid saves - that was until Thomas Soucek bundled home third for the hosts deep into added time to seal the win and inflict another away defeat onto Eddie Howe’s side.

Alan Shearer delivers damning Newcastle United verdict

A huge roar greeted Jones’ final whistle as Nuno Espirito Santo and his side celebrated their first win at home in almost nine months. The Magpies, though, will reflect on not only a disappointing defeat, but a continuation of a very poor away record and one that could have significant repercussions for their Premier League aspirations if allowed to continue for much longer.

As always, Alan Shearer was quick to voice his opinion on that performance on social media. Shearer posted on X at half-time: ‘What terrible first half from Newcastle. Sloppy and leggy. Too many errors. #WHUNEW’

Then, with time still left to play on Sunday, he added: ‘That was awful. No better 2nd half. Not one positive. Lazy. Leggy. Lethargic. Well done West Ham. #WHUNEW’.

Newcastle United host Athletic Club in the Champions League on Wednesday night and must put in a much improved performance should they want to continue their good start in that competition. A return to the capital and a trip to the Gtech Community Stadium to face Brentford awaits next weekend in the Premier League.