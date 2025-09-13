Newcastle United latest news: Nick Woltemade netted his first Newcastle United goal against Wolves on Saturday.

Nick Woltemade had to wait less than half an hour to register his first Newcastle United goal when he nodded past Sam Johnstone to open the scoring for his side on Saturday. A brilliant Jacob Murphy cross from the right found Woltemade at the back post to nod past the Wolves keeper.

St James’ Park erupted following that goal with Woltemade, the club’s new record signing, revelling in the embrace of his teammates and the vast majority of the 52,000 fans inside the stadium. As dream debuts go, it’s likely that every touch, particularly in the first-half, went exactly how Woltemade would have hoped it did.

The 23-year-old was involved in every attack, whether that was dropping deep to receive the ball for his teammates or if it was some cute touches to keep attacks moving. Woltemade starred for the hosts on his debut - and he certainly impressed Alan Shearer.

Newcastle United’s all-time record scorer was, of course, quick to deliver his verdict on the Magpies’ new striker. Taking to X, Shearer wrote: ‘What a cross and an even better header’ alongside three clapping emojis.

Newcastle, thanks to Woltemade’s strike just before the half hour mark, entered the break one goal to the good and leading in a Premier League match for the first time this campaign.

Woltemade was slightly more subdued in the second half before being withdrawn in the 65th minute. The visitors pushed for an equaliser but were unable to break down their hosts and Newcastle United secured their first win of the Premier League season.

Eddie Howe’s Nick Woltemade message

Following the news of Yoane Wissa’s injury, it wasn’t a surprise to see Woltemade’s name on the teamsheet when they were released 75 minutes before kick-off on Saturday. Speaking ahead of the match, Eddie Howe praised Woltemade’s work during his first few sessions with his new teammates.

“He's fine, he's trained well, been really, really pleased with how he's looked in the last couple of days,” Howe said on Woltemade.

“A big change for him, big opportunity for him as well, I think he's got a great nature, a great character, he's very calm, he's gone straight into our training and not looked out of place, showed his qualities, so yeah really pleased with how he's settled in.”

On whether Woltemade could start, Howe added: “Yeah, I think we always view it very much individually, I don't think there's a set formula for new players, it all depends on your need and their, as you say, their fitness and form, I have no hesitation playing any of the new players currently.

“[But] I think we need some understanding, which I know the Newcastle supporters will give him because in my experience here, they've been very understanding of every situation that a player faces.

“It's a very difficult league to come into and instantly feel at ease and comfortable within it. Now, some players have done that and we certainly hope Nick is one of those that looks comfortable in the Premier League with the speed change, etc, all the challenges that he's going to face.”