Alan Shearer picks out ‘very good’ Newcastle United star and ‘terrible’ ex-Chelsea man at Fulham

The Magpies picked up their first away win of the season at Craven Cottage thanks to a Miguel Almiron brace and goals from Callum Wilson and Sean Longstaff.

But their afternoon was made easier after just seven minutes as Nathaniel Chalobah was shown a straight red card following a VAR check which showed a studs-up challenge into Longstaff’s ankle.

Miguel Almiron of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring their sides second goal during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Newcastle United at Craven Cottage on October 01, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)

And Shearer felt Fulham could have no complaints over the decision despite Cottagers head coach describing the call as 'strange’.

“Newcastle controlled the game as you would expect with Fulham going down to 10 men,” he said via BBC Sport.

"It was the right decision, it was a terrible tackle from Chalobah."

Newcastle’s all-time top scorer also praised Almiron for his well-taken brace.

