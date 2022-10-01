Alan Shearer picks out ‘very good’ Newcastle United star and ‘terrible’ ex-Chelsea man at Fulham
Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer was impressed with what he saw from his former club at Fulham on Saturday afternoon.
The Magpies picked up their first away win of the season at Craven Cottage thanks to a Miguel Almiron brace and goals from Callum Wilson and Sean Longstaff.
But their afternoon was made easier after just seven minutes as Nathaniel Chalobah was shown a straight red card following a VAR check which showed a studs-up challenge into Longstaff’s ankle.
And Shearer felt Fulham could have no complaints over the decision despite Cottagers head coach describing the call as 'strange’.
“Newcastle controlled the game as you would expect with Fulham going down to 10 men,” he said via BBC Sport.
"It was the right decision, it was a terrible tackle from Chalobah."
Newcastle’s all-time top scorer also praised Almiron for his well-taken brace.
“They scored some good goals and Almiron was very, very good,” Shearer added. “Good win and a good performance.”