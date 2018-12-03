Alan Shearer reacts as Newcastle draw Blackburn in FA Cup while Sunderland face Bolton if they beat Walsall

Newcastle United have been drawn at home to Blackburn Rovers in the third round of the FA Cup.

Third round ties are set to be played over the weekend of Saturday, January 5 with Championship outfit Rovers travelling to St James's Park.

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer took to Twitter to react, with the tie bringing together two of his former clubs, Shearer won the Premiership with Rovers.

Shearer tweeted: "A great @EmiratesFACup draw with my two former sides meeting! @NUFC @Rovers #FACupDraw @BBCMOTD"

The draw was made on Monday evening by former Magpies manager Ruud Gullit - who took Newcastle to the final in 1999 - and ex-England international Paul Ince.

Meanwhile, Sunderland or Walsall will face Bolton Wanderers in the third round of the FA Cup.

The tie was the first to be picked live on BBC tonight.

The Black Cats will face Walsall in a replay on Tuesday, December 11 (KO 7:45pm) at the Stadium of Light.

A total of 44 clubs from the Premier League and Championship joined the competition at the third round stage.

Ties will be played on the weekend of January 5 meaning that if Sunderland progress, their league fixture away at Charlton would have to be rearranged.

The Black Cats could also secure a welcome financial boost if they reach the third round, with £135,000 in prize money available should Sunderland beat Walsall and then their next opponents.