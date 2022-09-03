Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle thought they’d taken the lead against Crystal Palace at St James’s Park on Saturday afternoon as Tyrick Mitchell bundled the ball into his own net.

But a VAR check prompted referee Michael Salisbury to disallow the goal with United midfielder Joe Willock deemed to have fouled the Palace man.

It was a controversial call with Willock appearing to have been nudged himself in the build-up.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Shearer was quick to say the decision to disallow the goal was the wrong one.