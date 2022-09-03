Alan Shearer slams ‘pathetic’ VAR decision to disallow Newcastle United goal v Crystal Palace
Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer took to Twitter to voice his anger at another controversial VAR call to go against The Magpies.
Newcastle thought they’d taken the lead against Crystal Palace at St James’s Park on Saturday afternoon as Tyrick Mitchell bundled the ball into his own net.
But a VAR check prompted referee Michael Salisbury to disallow the goal with United midfielder Joe Willock deemed to have fouled the Palace man.
It was a controversial call with Willock appearing to have been nudged himself in the build-up.
And Shearer was quick to say the decision to disallow the goal was the wrong one.
“No,” he tweeted. “Willock clearly pushed into the keeper. Pathetic decision.”