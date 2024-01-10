All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Newcastle United as they prepare to take on Manchester City.

Newcastle United are now preparing for a tough home clash with Manchester City after taking care of business against rivals Sunderland in the FA Cup. It has been a frustrating season for the Magpies so far, with Eddie Howe's men currently sat in ninth place and 10 points off the top five.

It will get no easier against City, who are fighting to get back to the top of the Premier League. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding St James' Park.

Shearer's wishlist

Alan Shearer has been speaking about Newcastle's needs during this window despite their current Financial Fair Play restrictions. Speaking on the Rest is Football podcast, he highlighted how the Magpies need to improve no less than three positions.

He said: "I think we need a goalkeeper, I think we need a midfielder and we need a forward, so good luck trying to find a goalscorer because there’s so many after a goalscorer, so that’s the dream one.”

Hendrick 'talks'

Championship strugglers Sheffield Wednesday are said to be discussing the possibility of sending Jeff Hendrick back to St James' Park. Hendrick is currently on loan with Wednesdat but he has struggled with injury over recent times. The injury issue has led to discussions between Wednesday and Newcastle, according to the Sheffield Star, over potentially ending the loan deal early.