The 1892 Pledge Scheme was initially set up by NUST as a means for supporters to raise cash and purchase a small collective stake in Newcastle United to help protect the club. Over £200,000 was raised by around 7,000 supporters before the scheme officially closed in January 2022 – three months after the club was taken over the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media.

NUST spoke with the new owners where it was decided that the money raised would instead be donated to local charities, subject to a member vote.

An 83% majority of NUST members voted in favour of ending the scheme and donating the funds to four nominated charities. It was confirmed in September that four local charities, all with ties to the football club, would receive a portion of the £200,000 raised.

A NUST statement to members read: “The 1892 Pledge Scheme is evidence of what Newcastle United supporters are capable of when working together and we are very proud to be able to make these donations on your behalf.”

While celebrating the success of the scheme at The Stand in Newcastle, club legend Shearer thanked supporters for the generous donation.

Alan Shearer attends the Premier League Hall of Fame 2022 on April 21, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images for eSC)

The funds will go towards The Alan Shearer Centre, based just off the A69 in Newcastle. The centre is a specialist disability, respite, residential and social provision to help people with complex disabilities and acute sensory impairments.

"I wouldn’t be lying if I said that centre means more to me and gives me more pleasure than any goal I’ve ever scored,” Newcastle’s all-time top goalscorer admitted.

“If you’ve never been up there, please do, it’s an open welcome to go and have a look. Whether it’s the sensory rooms, the hydrotherapy pool, the cinema room, the music room or even the dozen bedrooms that we have up there that are always used and always lived in.

"We’ve had a few and still have permanent members in there, but in order to give that away for free we have to raise £250,000 a year.

Alan Shearer speaking at the NUST 1892 Pledge Scheme evening at The Stand, Newcastle on Tuesday, November 15.

“I felt it was hugely important that if we were one of the four charities to be chosen that it wasn’t going to go to the costs of actually running the centre. We’re going to do something new that everyone could see.

"After having the pandemic, it’s more important that we can appreciate the outside area. So we said that we would build a new outside area, a woodland walk, activities, swings, whatever it may be and that’s exactly where the money is going to go.

"I know how appreciated it will be, it will be huge and it’s not too far away from actually starting. I can’t wait to see it start and it will be amazing when it finishes.

“So a huge thank you to everyone. It’s much appreciated, it’s a great area and you know how much I love the club and how much I love [the supporters].”

