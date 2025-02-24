Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak scored his 50th Premier League goal in Sunday’s 4-3 win over Nottingham Forest at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Isak scored his 20th and 21st goals of the season as Newcastle cancelled out Callum Hudson-Odoi’s early strike to lead 4-1 at half-time in the match. Lewis Miley and Jacob Murphy scored before Isak scored from the penalty spot to make it 3-1 and then made it 4-1 less than two minutes later.

Isak’s 50 Premier League goals in 76 appearances for Newcastle saw him move clear of Freddie Ljungberg as the all-time top-scoring Swede in the English top flight.

Following the match, Isak posted an image of himself celebrating on Instagram along with the caption: “Big win and 50 goals in the @premierleague 😁.”

Isak also becomes the seventh-fastest player to reach the 50-goal milestone behind Erling Haaland (48), Andy Cole (65), Alan Shearer (66), Ruud van Nistelrooy (68), Mohamed Salah (72) and Fernando Torres (72). Isak has also scored 50 league goals for Newcastle in fewer games than Shearer himself, who achieved the feat in 87 matches.

And Shearer was quick to recognise Isak’s feat on social media as he messaged the Newcastle striker with no words, just clapping hands and flame emojis.

While Isak is second to Shearer as Newcastle’s leading Premier League goalscorer, he is still 98 league goals shy of him for the club and 210 behind overall.

Alexander Isak’s teammates message him after 4-3 win v Nottingham Forest

In addition to Shearer, several Newcastle players commented on Isak’s Instagram post on Sunday evening.

Sven Botman wrote: “More to comee broskii 💯🔥 .”

Captain Bruno Guimaraes commented: “My guyyy😍.”

And Joe Willock, who assisted Isak’s 50th goal, simply said: “Inevitable.”

Eddie Howe comments on Alexander Isak’s two-goal display for Newcastle United

After the match, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said about Isak’s performance: “I think if you've got that striker in your team, you've always got hope. You've always got an ability to win games.

“And even if you do go behind like we did today, you know you've got Alex, you've got other potential match winners in your team. It's a massive thing.

“I thought he played really well in that first half. We got in the ball a lot in the attacking areas. He drifted wide a lot as well.

“It was great to see. And then in the second half, he suffered because the team suffered and we couldn't get in the ball as much as we had.”

Next up for Newcastle is a trip to Anfield to face Liverpool in the Premier League on Wednesday night. Isak has scored on each of his previous two visits to Liverpool, including his first Premier League goal on his Newcastle debut in 2022.

But Newcastle were ultimately beaten 2-1 and 4-2 on each occasion. Sunday’s win against Forest saw The Magpies move back up to fifth in the Premier League table and into the potential Champions League qualification places.

They are also now just three points behind Forest in third heading into the final 12 matches of the league season. But before the Premier League is decided, Newcastle are also fighting in the cup competitions with an FA Cup fifth-round clash against Brighton & Hove Albion next up at St James’ Park this coming Sunday.

Two weeks later, Howe’s side face Liverpool again in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium on March 16.