Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer made his loyalties clear when asked to choose club or country.

Shearer captained both Newcastle and England during his playing career but his only piece of silverware came during his time at Blackburn Rovers as he fired them to a Premier League title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 53-year-old scored 409 times for club and country and stands as the Premier League's all-time leading goalscorer. So when Shearer was asked whether he'd rather score the winning goal for England in a World Cup final or manage Newcastle to winning a treble, his Rest Is Football co-host Gary Lineker thought there would only be one answer.

But Shearer subverted Lineker's expectations and stated: "Yeah, Newcastle treble."

The answer came much to Lineker's surprise, but Shearer doubled down on his answer, adding in a few expletives aimed at his co-host.

"Yeah, Gary I'm not ------- selfish like you," he added. "I want to give pleasure to my people here in Newcastle, we'll have the treble thanks very much.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You're just thinking about scoring the winner yourself, you didn't give a ---- about winning the World Cup. I was on about a treble, that will do for me."

Lineker responded: "I didn't give a ---- about winning the World Cup? It's the dream of every footballer!"

Shearer then went on to remind the former England striker of Newcastle's lengthy trophy drought, which stretches back to 1969, before he was born.

"Treble for Newcastle," Shearer added. "Have you seen the last time we won a ------- trophy!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lineker then hit back with: "Stop crawling to the Newcastle fans, you've already got your ------- statue!"

Newcastle have had opportunities to end their trophy drought in recent seasons, reaching the Carabao Cup final last season and quarter-final this season. Eddie Howe's side have also progressed to the quarter-final of the FA Cup but face holders Manchester City later this month.