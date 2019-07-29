Aleksandar Mitrovic makes surprising Mike Ashley claim as Newcastle United face competition for Liverpool winger
Former Newcastle United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has delivered his verdict on Mike Ashley - and it’s sure to surprise supporters.
The striker, who recently signed a long-term contract extension with Fulham, has spoken out on the Sports Direct Tycoon during an interview with TalkSport.
And Mitrovic has claimed the Newcastle owner was a ‘great guy’ during his time at St James’s Park - even if the two rarely met.
“Ashley as well he is a good guy,” said the 24-year-old.“I know some people in Newcastle don’t like him but I had a good relationship with him.
“He was good to me, didn’t see him a lot but he is a great guy so I had a really good relationship with them.”
Meanwhile, the Magpies could face fresh competition in their bid to land Liverpool winger Harry Wilson.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The Welsh international has been linked with a switch to Tyneside throughout the window, with Premier League rivals Aston Villa and Championship outfit Leeds United also believed to be keen on the 22-year-old.
But Football Insider now claim that German giants Borussia Dortmund have entered the race for his services - and could submit a permanent offer for the player.
It is believed that a fee of £15million will be required to lure Wilson away from Liverpool, with the Reds unwilling to sanction another loan move.
Wilson has been handed a chance to impress by Jurgen Klopp in pre-season but faces a tough task to land a regular spot in the club’s first-team fold.